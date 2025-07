NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A rally against the government's proposed plans for the GPO was held today, where Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald addressed attendees. Sinn Féin Sinn Féin

INTERNATIONAL

Lara Merritt, right, and daughter Rylee, left, place flowers at a make-shift memorial for flood victims set up along the banks of the Guadalupe River, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA STRIP: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 28 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including four children, hospital officials said today, while 24 others were fatally shot on their way to aid distribution sites.

#CALIFORNIA: A farm worker was in critical condition yesterday, his family said, after being injured during a raid by US immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California that resulted in the arrests of 200 undocumented migrants and clashes with protesters.

#UKRAINE: Russia fired 597 drones and 26 long-range missiles overnight, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he called for sanctions to stop Russia’s recent record barrages.

PARTING SHOT

Katie Taylor, left, punches Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano during the ninth round of a super lightweight championship boxing match. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

CATHAOIRLEACH OF BRAY Muncipal District, Councillor Erika Doyle, has congratulated Bray native Katie Taylor on her win against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden.

There is an “open invitation” to Taylor to allow the town to honour her, Doyle said.She commended the boxer’s “grit” and success in “shattering glass ceilings”.

“Our town hall may not be Madison Square Garden but it is in Katie’s home town, and there is an open invitation to Katie to allow us to honour her if that is something she would like,” Doyle said.

“The same applies to some kind of lasting monument to her – whenever she and her family would like to support this we will happily look to progress it. There should be a permanent homage to Ireland’s greatest ever sportsperson in her home town.”