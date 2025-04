NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Competitor Freya McNab U13 from Sharon Taylor school in Scotland stretches at the 2025 World Irish Dance Championships (Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne), taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre from April 13–20. Over 4,000 competitors from across the globe will compete in more than 50 events.

INTERNATIONAL

French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, IMA director Jack Lang, right, Palestinian film director Rashid Masharawi, left, French Culture minister Rachida Dati and Hani al-Hayek, center, the Palestinian Authority's minister for heritage and tourism listen as they visit the exhibition Treasures rescued from Gaza. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BLUE ORIGIN: Pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez and TV presenter Gayle King are among the all-female group that have returned from touching the edge of space.

Advertisement

#SUMY: European leaders, as well as US President Donald Trump, have condemned Russia’s attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy that has left 34 people dead.

#NEW YORK: A small plane carrying six people crashed in New York state on Saturday, authorities said, with local reports indicating that there were no survivors.

PARTING SHOT

COME ON. DID you really think he was going to do it any other way?

Once upon a time we thought the only way Rory McIlroy would win a major was by sprinting away from the field and leaving no room for drama, but that was back when Rory McIlroy was merely a golfer, rather than An Experience.

And so, of course, he won the Masters with an Experience Like No Other.

You can read Gavin Cooney of The 42′s piece on McIlroy’s historic win here.