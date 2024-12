NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jordie Barrett celebrates after scoring Leinster's second try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

South Korean protesters celebrate following the passage of an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol, during a rally outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GEORGIA ELECETION: Ex-Premier League striker Mikheil Kavelashvili, 53, has become the President of Georgia as the ruling party consolidates its grip on power.

#JORDAN: Top diplomats from the United States, the Arab League and Turkey are meeting in Jordan to discuss plans and goals to assist Syria’s transition from the deposed government of Bashar Assad.

#SOUTH KOREA: South Korea’s parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration this month.

#PRINCE ANDREW: A former UK security minister said that it was “extremely embarrassing” that a suspected Chinese spy had become a confidant of disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

PARTING SHOT

STUDENTS FROM THE choir of St Bridget’s Girls National School were at Dublin Airport this week to sing “Failte Abhaile, Welcome Home” to passengers arriving into Terminal 1.

“Failte abhaile, welcome home…”



There was a uniquely Irish welcome for passengers in T1 this week as the awesome @BrigidsGns choir delivered their version of @DamoDempsey’s festive classic 🎶 🎄 pic.twitter.com/0Sv6PXDMIp — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 14, 2024