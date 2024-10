NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish peacekeepers conducting a route clearance operation in Lebanon. Defence Forces Defence Forces

INTERNATIONAL

Cars in Bologna, Italy, as the country battles flooding that has left one person dead. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#BEIT LAHIYA: At least 87 people are dead or missing after an Israeli airstrike attack on the north Gazan city of Beit Lahiya, according to the Gaza health ministry.

#RUSSIA: The UK is “waging” war against Russia by supplying Ukraine with weapons, Moscow’s ambassador has said.

#LEBANON: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted south Beirut today after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the area where Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement is based, state media said.

#ITALY: Italy’s northeastern Emilia-Romagna region is again partially under water today after heavy overnight rain and flooding that killed one person.

PARTING SHOT

Emma Fogarty and Colin Farrell pictured on the Late Late Show on Friday night. Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

ACTOR COLIN FARRELL and his longtime friend, Emma Fogarty, who is Ireland’s longest-surviving person battling epidermolysis bullosa (EB), have thanked viewers of Friday night’s Late Late Show that saw €415,000 fundraised on the night for charity Debra.

The fundraiser has now raised over €570,000 for the national EB charity, helping the 300 people living in Ireland with the condition.