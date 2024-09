NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Una Crawford O'Brien and Bryan Murray with Wayne and Siobhán Baron pictured at the Blackrock Park Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, which is one of 40 locations across Ireland for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s fifth annual Memory Walk, supported by Payzone. Members of the public can still support the event by donating online at www.memorywalk.ie. Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

PM Keir Starmer listens, then applauds, Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime minister as she gives her opening speech at the first day of the Labour Party conference 2024 in Liverpool UK. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MASS SHOOTING: A mass shooting involving several assailants has killed at least four people and wounded dozens in the US state of Alabama.

#LEBANON: Tensions between Lebanon and Israel are at a high today as heavy attacks are launched from both sides, with Israel threatening to send Hezbollah a “message”.

#IRAN: A blast caused by a gas leak at an Iranian coal mine has killed at least 51 people in one of the country’s deadliest work accidents in years.

#AIR STRIKE: A Russian late-night strike on a residential neighbourhood of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv wounded 21 people, Kyiv said today.

#LABOUR PARTY: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to protect public services and ruled out austerity measures as the Labour Party’s annual conference kicked off on today.

PARTING SHOT

A FORMER SCHOOLTEACHER turned adventurer, who previously survived a bear attack, today became the fastest and oldest person to swim Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon.

Dermot Higgins swam the 250km waterway stretch in 10 days, four less than the 2023 fastest record holder, Ger Moore, (Cork), and 22 days less than oldest record holder Dean Hall (USA), to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Skerries native, who has battled severe bouts of depression, said all funds raised from his double-record swim will go directly to Pieta House, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.