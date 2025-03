NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of the Turkish community protesting at Stephen's Green to show support for Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu who has been jailed in Turkey pending a trial over corruption allegations. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue teams work tirelessly amidst the rubble of a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok's Chatuchak district following an earthquake in Myanmar striking Thai Capital among other cities in Thailand. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MYANMAR: The death toll from a major earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,600 people, according to state officials, with more than 3,400 injured.

#GREENLAND: Denmark has said that it did not like the “tone” of US Vice President JD Vance‘s comments that Copenhagen had not done enough for Greenland during a visit to the strategically placed, resource-rich Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.

#THE VATICAN: Pope Francis has shown “a truly surprising improvement” since returning to the Vatican to convalesce after surviving a life-threatening bout with double-pneumonia, the doctor who coordinated the pontiff’s five-week hospital stay said.

#UKRAINE: A Russian drone attack killed at least four people and wounded 21 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro this morning.

PARTING SHOT

Photo shows people wearing special glasses while waiting at Astronomy Ireland in Blanchardstown for a partial solar eclipse today. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

A PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the sun occurred this morning at roughly 11am, leaving some 50% of the sun temporarily covered.

Partial solar eclipses happen when the moon passes in front of the sun, giving the appearance of a “bite” taken out of it. This rare event of a deep partial solar eclipse hasn’t occurred in Ireland since March 2015.

You can see a few images of the event across Ireland and the world here.