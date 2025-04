NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#SPAIN: Spain’s top criminal court said it is investigating whether the huge blackout that paralysed the Iberian Peninsula was “an act of computer sabotage on critical infrastructure”.

#SWEDEN: Three people were shot dead in a city north of the Swedish capital today, police said.

#ISRAEL: Rights group Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing a “live-streamed genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza by forcibly displacing most of the population and deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

#CANADA: Canada’s Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has lost his seat in Carleton, a suburb of Ottawa, ending his two decade-tenure as a member of parliament.

THREE SETS OF ancestral human remains taken from burial caves in Hawaii and brought to Belfast in the 19th century have been repatriated.

National Museums Northern Ireland returned the remains, known as iwi kupuna in the Hawaiian language, in a private ceremony following dialogue with the authorities in the US island state. They will now be taken back to Hawaii.

A separate public ceremony was held in the Ulster Museum in Belfast on Monday evening and attended by representatives from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), Hui Iwi Kuamo‘o – an organisation established to protect the islands’ ancient remains – and the United States embassy.