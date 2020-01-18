Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Operation Transformation 4K Walk in Marlay Park as part of the national initiative to get as many as possible to participate in healthy activity. Source: Peter Cavanagh

WORLD

A migrant girl looks at Mexican National Guardsmen at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico. Source: Marco Ugarte via PA

#UK: Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.

#PANAMA: The nation sent police reinforcements to a remote indigenous village where locals have been left “terrorised” by the alleged religious sacrifice of six children and a pregnant woman.

#FRANCE: French police fired tear gas under a rain of projectiles and arrested several people Saturday as thousands of “yellow vest” anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Paris.

PARTING SHOT

Last year, Donald Trump officially announced his Space Force at an army base near Washington – a new branch of the US military.

On the force’s official Twitter page, the official uniform for the military was unveiled – much to the derision of many.

One person was quick to point out: “Camoflauge….in space?”

Judge for yourself.