This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 7:42 PM
14 minutes ago 380 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970963

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

18th-january-2020-marlay-park-rathfarnham-dun-laoghaire-rathdown-sports-partnership-hosted-the-countys-operation-transformation-4k-walk-in-marlay-park-as-part-of-the-national-initiative Operation Transformation 4K Walk in Marlay Park as part of the national initiative to get as many as possible to participate in healthy activity. Source: Peter Cavanagh

WORLD

guatemala-central-america-migrants A migrant girl looks at Mexican National Guardsmen at the border crossing between Guatemala and Mexico. Source: Marco Ugarte via PA

#UK: Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.

#PANAMA: The nation sent police reinforcements to a remote indigenous village where locals have been left “terrorised” by the alleged religious sacrifice of six children and a pregnant woman.

#FRANCE: French police fired tear gas under a rain of projectiles and arrested several people Saturday as thousands of “yellow vest” anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Paris.

PARTING SHOT

Last year, Donald Trump officially announced his Space Force at an army base near Washington – a new branch of the US military. 

On the force’s official Twitter page, the official uniform for the military was unveiled – much to the derision of many. 

One person was quick to point out: “Camoflauge….in space?”

Judge for yourself. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie