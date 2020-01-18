Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two men were injured in a shooing in Sixmilebridge, Clare.
- Gardaí arrested two people who they believe were involved in eight robberies in the space of 24 hours.
- Leo Varadkar said Ireland is a safe country following the murder of a teenager and a number of violent crimes in recent days.
- Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning as freezing temperatures are set to kick in overnight.
- Customers expressed their anger at being left out-of-pocket and without Christmas presents after ordering phones on website Click.ie.
- Regina Doherty claimed that Fine Gael ensured waiting staff were legally entitled to all of their tips. We FactCheck-ed this claim.
- A man was injured after an assault at the Luas stop on the Suir Road in Dublin 8.
WORLD
#UK: Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.
#PANAMA: The nation sent police reinforcements to a remote indigenous village where locals have been left “terrorised” by the alleged religious sacrifice of six children and a pregnant woman.
#FRANCE: French police fired tear gas under a rain of projectiles and arrested several people Saturday as thousands of “yellow vest” anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Paris.
PARTING SHOT
Last year, Donald Trump officially announced his Space Force at an army base near Washington – a new branch of the US military.
On the force’s official Twitter page, the official uniform for the military was unveiled – much to the derision of many.
One person was quick to point out: “Camoflauge….in space?”
Judge for yourself.
