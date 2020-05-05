Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

John O’Laughlin with his dogs Fibi and Ted leaving through his gate in Dublin on which artist Emmalene Blake has painted graffiti supporting medical staff. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Dawn at the beach in Blyth in Northumberland, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: More than 32,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have been registered in the UK, according to the country’s Office for National Statistics – the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.

#US: The World Health Organization said Washington has provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the President Donald Trump that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

#WALES: A man was killed and two other people were injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales.

PARTING SHOT

Irish names *can* be difficult to pronounce.

