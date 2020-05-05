This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

The latest Covid-19 figures, face masks on public transport, and the UK death toll made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 May 2020, 9:01 PM
45 minutes ago 3,537 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092077

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-some-minor-easing-of-covid-19-restrictions-come-into-effect-today-people-can-now-travel-up-to-5km-from-their-home-to-exercise-the-previous-limit-was-2km-end John O’Laughlin with his dogs Fibi and Ted leaving through his gate in Dublin on which artist Emmalene Blake has painted graffiti supporting medical staff. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • A further 23 deaths and 211 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. 
  • The National Bus and Rail Union called for the compulsory wearing of face masks on all public transport.
  • The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party will commence formal negotiations this week with a view to forming a government.
  • There has been a high level of compliance with Covid-19 guidelines to date, but members of An Garda Síochána were spat or coughed at over 50 times in recent weeks.

  • The Exchequer deficit was €7.5 billion in April – more than double this time last year.

  • John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty told the High Court that laws introduced by the State due to the Covid-19 pandemic amount to an “effective suspension” of every citizen’s constitutional rights.
  • Tánaiste Simon Coveney said there is “a possibilitypubs will open before 10 August, but that this would need to be “rigorously assessed” before any change to the current roadmap is made.
  • A top defence solicitor, Cahir O’Higgins, is to stand trial accused of theft and perverting the course of justice.

  • Dublin councils earmarked 1.30pm-3.30pm as ‘cocooner only‘ times for parks.

  • A man who was on bail for robbery when he knocked an 89-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag was jailed for six years.

WORLD

spring-weather-may-5th-2020 Dawn at the beach in Blyth in Northumberland, England. Source: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: More than 32,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have been registered in the UK, according to the country’s Office for National Statistics – the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.

#US: The World Health Organization said Washington has provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by the President Donald Trump that the new coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab.

#WALES: A man was killed and two other people were injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales.

PARTING SHOT

Irish names *can* be difficult to pronounce

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie