Thursday 28 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

New Covid-19 symptoms, how schools will reopen and the Premier League made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 28 May 2020, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

005 Sunny Weather Felipe Chegan from Brazil, Thais Rosa from Brazil, Yasmin Franco from Brazil, and Felipe Cardona from Columbia enjoying the sunshine on Dollymount Strand in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

coronavirus-thu-may-28-2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home today. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#ENGLAND: Dominic Cummings may have committed “a minor breach” of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, Durham Constabulary said, amid mounting pressure on Boris Johnson to fire his senior aide.

#UK: The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

#US: Demonstrators took to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis once again following the killing of a black man by a police officer this week.

PARTING SHOT

We all need to appreciate this very good dog/scoop of ice cream

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

