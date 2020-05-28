Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Felipe Chegan from Brazil, Thais Rosa from Brazil, Yasmin Franco from Brazil, and Felipe Cardona from Columbia enjoying the sunshine on Dollymount Strand in Dublin today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home today. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

#ENGLAND: Dominic Cummings may have committed “a minor breach” of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, Durham Constabulary said, amid mounting pressure on Boris Johnson to fire his senior aide.

#UK: The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

#US: Demonstrators took to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis once again following the killing of a black man by a police officer this week.

PARTING SHOT

We all need to appreciate this very good dog/scoop of ice cream.

For the last time, we only rate dogs. Whoever dropped a scoop of oreo ice cream on the floor please come pick it up. Thank you... 13/10 pic.twitter.com/kP2Y7aRUHl — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) May 27, 2020 Source: WeRateDogs® /Twitter

