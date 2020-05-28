Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Nine more deaths and 46 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The sudden loss of taste and smell is to be added to the list of symptoms of Covid-19, the Department of Health confirmed.
- Education Minister Joe McHugh said it is difficult to see all students being able to return to school in September if the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.
- HSE CEO Paul Reid said there were “obvious gaps in clarity” around nursing homes, and that oversight of the private nursing home sector is something that needs to be looked at.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil he does not think people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment are “living it up”.
- Former Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey initiated defamation proceedings against the publishers of the Irish Mirror newspaper, MGN Ltd.
- A crèche worker appeared in court charged with the assault of a two-year-old in her care.
- The Archbishop of Dublin urged churches to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions after a Dublin church held a mass.
- The Kinahan crime organisation carries out execution-style murders and traffics drugs and firearms on an international scale, the Special Criminal Court found.
WORLD
#ENGLAND: Dominic Cummings may have committed “a minor breach” of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, Durham Constabulary said, amid mounting pressure on Boris Johnson to fire his senior aide.
#UK: The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
#US: Demonstrators took to the streets in the US city of Minneapolis once again following the killing of a black man by a police officer this week.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
We all need to appreciate this very good dog/scoop of ice cream.
Comments are closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS