Dublin: 4°C Monday 5 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

Mandatory hotel quarantine, vaccines and Boris Johnson made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 5 Apr 2021, 8:06 PM
Monday 5 Apr 2021
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

3699 Art Sanda Rados looking at an art exhibition at the Grand Canal in Portobello, Dublin, today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

spring-weather-apr-5th-2021 A pair of hikers view the Rylstone Cross near Skipton in Yorkshire, England, on Easter Monday. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in England s planned next week with the reopening of non-essential retail, gyms and hairdressers.

#INDIA: India tightened restrictions as Covid-19 cases hit a new daily record of over 100,000.

#ISRAEL: The corruption trial of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu started today.

#RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin today gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, opening the possibility for him to stay in power until 2036.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to renowned soprano and music teacher Dr Veronica Dunne, who has died at the age of 93.

You can listen to a Lyric FM documentary with Dr Dunne here.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

