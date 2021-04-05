Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- No new deaths and 320 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- Government talks will take place this week in a bid to find a compromise on expanding the mandatory hotel quarantine country list to include countries in the EU and the US.
- Special needs assistants (SNAs) called for priority access to Covid-19 vaccines.
- Ireland hit a new daily Covid-19 vaccine high as more than 30,500 doses were administered on Friday.
- Two people were attacked by men armed with hammers in Belfast last night.
- Ireland is set for a spell of unseasonably cold weather and, possibly, snow.
- Police in Northern Ireland came under attack as violence flared during another night of sporadic disorder.
-
A man was arrested after gardaí uncovered a “sophisticated” cannabis grow house in Co Roscommon.
-
The N6 ring road: Solution or dead end for Galway congestion crisis? Noteworthy and The Journal took a deep dive into the controversial infrastructure plan.
WORLD
#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in England s planned next week with the reopening of non-essential retail, gyms and hairdressers.
#INDIA: India tightened restrictions as Covid-19 cases hit a new daily record of over 100,000.
#ISRAEL: The corruption trial of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu started today.
#RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin today gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, opening the possibility for him to stay in power until 2036.
PARTING SHOT
Tributes have been paid to renowned soprano and music teacher Dr Veronica Dunne, who has died at the age of 93.
You can listen to a Lyric FM documentary with Dr Dunne here.
