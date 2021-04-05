Here's What Happened Today: Easter Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sanda Rados looking at an art exhibition at the Grand Canal in Portobello, Dublin, today. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A pair of hikers view the Rylstone Cross near Skipton in Yorkshire, England, on Easter Monday. Source: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

#UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in England s planned next week with the reopening of non-essential retail, gyms and hairdressers.

#INDIA: India tightened restrictions as Covid-19 cases hit a new daily record of over 100,000.

#ISRAEL: The corruption trial of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu started today.

#RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin today gave final approval to legislation allowing him to hold office for two additional six-year terms, opening the possibility for him to stay in power until 2036.

PARTING SHOT

Tributes have been paid to renowned soprano and music teacher Dr Veronica Dunne, who has died at the age of 93.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

You can listen to a Lyric FM documentary with Dr Dunne here.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.