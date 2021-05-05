#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 5 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 5 May 2021, 9:15 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stepping into colour 001 Woman walking past mural in Glasnevin, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed seven further deaths of patients with Covid-19 and 418 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
  • Over 400,000 vaccine doses were delivered to Ireland last week.
  • An arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of an elderly man in Dublin.
  • A 15-year-old boy was charged with the murder of a woman in Dublin in January.
  • Ministers are to put pressure on the Northern Ireland Executive to introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol at the same time as the Republic.
  • The government is considering how to respond to the purchase of entire housing estates by investment funds.
  • Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there is no need to run vaccination centres 24/7.
  • The Tánaiste said he hopes the vast majority of Covid restrictions will be gone by August. 
  • Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is seeking Green Party nomination for the Dublin Bay South by-election.
  • The Labour Party has pledged to reintroduce the Housing Minister’s bill on cuckoo funds if he doesn’t.
  • Gardaí identified an officer who lodged a city planning objection in Cork under the force’s name.

WORLD

china-daily-life A panda mascot tries to ride a bicycle with the aid of a chef in Beijing. Source: Ng Han Guan/PA

#VACCINES: Canada’s health regulator has authorised Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15.

#G7 SUMMIT: India’s Foreign Minister is self-isolating at the G7 summit after possible Covid exposure.

#ISRAEL: Netanyahu lost the mandate to form a government.

#UNITED STATES: Derek Chauvin sought a new trial and impeachment of the verdict in his murder trial over jury misconduct claims. 

#SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook’s oversight board upheld Donald Trump’s ban.

PARTING SHOT

Minister Helen McEntee shared a photo of her baby boy Michael Shane Hickey, now a week old, thanking everyone for their support. 

Source: Helen McEntee

