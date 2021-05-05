Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Woman walking past mural in Glasnevin, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

A panda mascot tries to ride a bicycle with the aid of a chef in Beijing. Source: Ng Han Guan/PA

#VACCINES: Canada’s health regulator has authorised Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15.

#G7 SUMMIT: India’s Foreign Minister is self-isolating at the G7 summit after possible Covid exposure.

#ISRAEL: Netanyahu lost the mandate to form a government.

#UNITED STATES: Derek Chauvin sought a new trial and impeachment of the verdict in his murder trial over jury misconduct claims.

#SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook’s oversight board upheld Donald Trump’s ban.

PARTING SHOT

Minister Helen McEntee shared a photo of her baby boy Michael Shane Hickey, now a week old, thanking everyone for their support.

Source: Helen McEntee