Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials reported 1,501 new cases of Covid-19 as Ireland overtook the UK in terms of the proportion of the adult population fully vaccinated.
- Closing speeches concluded in the trial of the man accused of murdering Nadine Lott.
- Minister’s continued to defend Katherine Zappoine’s appointment as UN envoy, though Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said she should “pull back” from the position.
- The number of homeless families rose last month, with more than 8,000 people in total now homeless.
- A woman was remanded in custody accused of murdering her baby son in Belfast.
- The High Court upheld a challenge against a cycle path trial in Dublin.
- A decision to disband a specialist task force, set up to deal with the Hutch/Kinahan feud, has been reversed after protests by senior investigators.
- Up to 40,000 fans will be allowed to attend next month’s All-Ireland senior finals.
WORLD
#JAPAN: The Olympics host country is facing record Covid numbers, fuelled by the Delta strain. [BBC]
#TURKEY: Thousands of holidaymakers were evacuated from resorts as wildfires swept through tourist areas. [The Guardian]
#PYRENEES: Human remains found in the mountains were confirmed as being those of missing British hiker Esther Dingley.
#UNITED STATES: One sexual assault count has been dismissed in the Harvey Weinstein case.
PARTING SHOT
Simon Biles has been the focus of a lot of discussion this week. The New York Times podcast The Daily delves into the life of one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and her decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics.
