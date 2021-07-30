Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

It rained. A lot. Source: RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade competes on the Uneven Bars in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games Source: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

WORLD

#JAPAN: The Olympics host country is facing record Covid numbers, fuelled by the Delta strain. [BBC]

#TURKEY: Thousands of holidaymakers were evacuated from resorts as wildfires swept through tourist areas. [The Guardian]

#PYRENEES: Human remains found in the mountains were confirmed as being those of missing British hiker Esther Dingley.

#UNITED STATES: One sexual assault count has been dismissed in the Harvey Weinstein case.

PARTING SHOT

Simon Biles has been the focus of a lot of discussion this week. The New York Times podcast The Daily delves into the life of one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and her decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics.