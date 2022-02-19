Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deer standing in the rain in the Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Munich Security Conference. Source: Alamy

#UKRAINE Warnings of an imminent Russian invasion continued to mount amid increased violence in breakaway regions.

#CANADA: More than 100 people were arrested as police broke up a truckers’ protest in Ottawa.

#FRANCE: A close associate of Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in prison.

#IONIAN SEA: Rescue efforts are underway after a fire on a ferry.

#BRAZIL: The search for survivors continued following devastating flooding.

#ATLANTIC OCEAN: Tugs are expected to reach a stricken cargo ship carrying luxury cars by Monday.



PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t already boarded the Wordle train, there is still time to start playing the addictive daily word game.

But maybe you’re looking for something new, and analogues like Nerdle, Worldle, Dungleon, Quordle, or even our homegrown Irish version Foclach haven’t tickled your fancy.

Enter Semantle: rather than figuring out the word using individual letters, you take a guess at it by finding words of semantically similar meaning. Intimidatingly infinite at first, but you’ll soon get hooked.