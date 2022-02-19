#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 7:50 PM
 NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

fallow deer 547 Deer standing in the rain in the Phoenix Park this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-attends-a-meeting-with-prime-minister-boris-johnson-at-the-munich-security-conference-in-germany-where-the-prime-minister-is-meeting-with-world-leaders-to-discu Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Munich Security Conference. Source: Alamy

#UKRAINE Warnings of an imminent Russian invasion continued to mount amid increased violence in breakaway regions.

#CANADA: More than 100 people were arrested as police broke up a truckers’ protest in Ottawa.

#FRANCE: A close associate of Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in prison.

#IONIAN SEA: Rescue efforts are underway after a fire on a ferry.

#BRAZIL: The search for survivors continued following devastating flooding.

#ATLANTIC OCEAN: Tugs are expected to reach a stricken cargo ship carrying luxury cars by Monday.

PARTING SHOT

If you haven’t already boarded the Wordle train, there is still time to start playing the addictive daily word game.

But maybe you’re looking for something new, and analogues like Nerdle, Worldle, DungleonQuordle, or even our homegrown Irish version Foclach haven’t tickled your fancy.

Enter Semantle: rather than figuring out the word using individual letters, you take a guess at it by finding words of semantically similar meaning. Intimidatingly infinite at first, but you’ll soon get hooked.

