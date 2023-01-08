Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TERRORISM An Iranian man has been arrested in western Germany suspected of preparing an “Islamist attack” using cyanide and ricin, police and prosecutors said today.
#CONTROVERSY Britain’s Prince Harry has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.
#NHS UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say whether he uses private healthcare as Britons struggle with long waiting times to see GPs and receive treatment in the NHS.
#KENYA Police arrested more suspects over the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk, media reports today.
Paul Mescal has won the Best Actor award at the Toronto Film Critics awards for his role in the film Aftersun.
The film also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best First Feature.
The Kildare native plays Calum, a Scottish man on holidays with his 11-year-old daughter at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.
