Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Ireland

Today's vigil for Bruna Fonseca

A vigil and a mass were held in Cork city today in memory of Bruna Fonseca, a 28-year-old Brazilian woman who was killed in the early hours of New Years Day.

The secretary general of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil Ní Sheaghda, has said that it's not acceptable that people are dying due to hospital overcrowding.

A man who was allegedly assaulted in Carrgaline, Co Cork has died in hospital today.

A man who was allegedly assaulted in Carrgaline, Co Cork has died in hospital today.

An Irish rescue volunteer who is facing trial in Greece over charges related to alleged people smuggling has said the idea that he could go to jail for helping migrants in distress is "very frightening".

Sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer, who was left in a critical condition after a two-vehicle collision on 30 December, has passed away.

A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines.

in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines. Forensic collision investigations are on their way to the scene of a fatal crash between a car and a stray horse in Co Monaghan.

between a car and a stray horse in Co Monaghan. The state has laid down a deposit on a new cargo aircraft for the Irish Air Corps, which would carry troops and vehicles to foreign military missions and rescue stranded Irish citizens.

International

PA Investigators in protective suits at the scene in Castrop-Rauxel PA

#TERRORISM An Iranian man has been arrested in western Germany suspected of preparing an “Islamist attack” using cyanide and ricin, police and prosecutors said today.

#CONTROVERSY Britain’s Prince Harry has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

#NHS UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly refused to say whether he uses private healthcare as Britons struggle with long waiting times to see GPs and receive treatment in the NHS.

#KENYA Police arrested more suspects over the killing of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, whose mutilated body was found on a roadside stuffed in a metal trunk, media reports today.

Parting Shot

Paul Mescal has won the Best Actor award at the Toronto Film Critics awards for his role in the film Aftersun.

The film also won Best Picture, Best Director and Best First Feature.

The Kildare native plays Calum, a Scottish man on holidays with his 11-year-old daughter at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.