NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Piper Decque aged 6 from Dublin at the beginning of the Dominick Street ‘Your Back Garden’ Programme. Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Madison Corcoran of Ireland competes in the women's kayak single heats during the canoe slalom. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: An Israeli strike on a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza killed at least 30 people and wounded another 100, in an assault Taoiseach Simon Harris called “despicable”.

#USA: Donald Trump told Christian supporters they “won’t have to vote again” if he is elected as US president in November.

#FRANCE: Railways delays cause further disruption at the Paris Olympic Games for the second day in a row as authorities continued to search for saboteurs.

#ISRAEL: Palestinian children described abuse, sexual assault, disease and starvation in Israeli prisons, in a report published this week by Save the Children.

PARTING SHOT

Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

SOMETIMES WEIRD THINGS happen during the week and they just can’t wait for a Saturday morning column.

That was the case on Thursday when I became one of the few dozen people who will ever see the instantly infamous waxwork model of Sinéad O’Connor in the flesh, before it was almost as instantly scrapped.

