IRELAND

A 'magnificence of Marilyns' who took part in The Mater Hospital Foundation's 'Marilyn's Mater Paddle' event on Bray Promenade

INTERNATIONAL

Hugo Descat, of France, attempts to score past goalkeeper Roland Mikler, of Hungary, during a men's handball match Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE: Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of people across Gaza as Hezbollah launched rocket attacks from Lebanon.

#BANGLADESH A new round of violence in Bangladesh left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured as student protesters clashed with police and ruling party activists.

#USA: As Fox News anchor Jesse Watters noted in a broadcast this week, the Democrats have used the word “weird” in publicly describing Republicans and their party platform over 140 times since Kamala Harris became their presumptive nominee.

PARTING SHOT

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

A 10-YEAR PLAN come to fruition, Rhys McClenaghan was overcome with emotion when he finished his 15.533 pommel horse routine in the Bercy Arena in Paris last night.

Tears – of relief and elation – streamed on dismount from the apparatus and on ascent of the podium.

But on being announced to the world’s media in the post-competition press conference as the Olympic champion and Ireland’s first ever Olympic medalist in artistic gymnastics, the 25-year-old Down man oozed charisma and composure.

