IRELAND

The Fingal Mummers, performing at the Dublin City Council Smithfield Fleadh. MAXWELL'S MAXWELL'S

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke caused by an Israeli airstrike in Al-Qusayr, Lebanon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon early this morning in what it said was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah militant group, threatening to trigger a broader region-wide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a ceasefire in Gaza.

#FRANCE: French police arrested Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov today at an airport near Paris for alleged offences related to the popular messaging app.

#USA: Kamala Harris’ US presidential campaign said today that it has raised more than half a billion dollars in just over a month, “a record for any campaign in history.”

#GERMANY: German police detained a suspect in the Solingen knife attack that killed three people on Friday evening.

PARTING SHOT

THE AN POST Irish Book Awards has today named its top 20 best new Irish fiction writers ahead of its awards in November.

The nominated authors work across a variety of fiction genres and all have had no more than two books published in the last decade.

Chairperson on the judging panel Maria Dickenson said the list presents 20 of the most promising names in Irish literature, adding that Irish writing is in “great hands” with the new generation of authors.

The list is published ahead of the An Post Irish Book Awards which will return on November 27 for its 19th year.