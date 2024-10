NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Grandfather, Monty, Son, Michéal and Grandson Michéal-Mikey O’Leary, whose family have been making currachs in Kerry for five generations.

INTERNATIONAL

Houthi supporters in Yemen raise pictures of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST: The US and UK bombed several sites in Yemen while the UN condemned Israel for a strike that killed 18 people in the West Bank in Palestine. Israel continued its bombardment and invasion of Lebanon at the same time, while also striking Syria.

#USA: Elon Musk said he will support Donald Trummp at a rally in the town where the former president survived an assassination attempt.

#FRANCE: A judge in France ruled that video evidence from a mass rape trial could be shown in court, a move welcomed by the victim’s lawyers.

PARTING SHOT

THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 380 Irish men and women currently serving as peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) – at the heart of Israel’s ground offensive against Hezbollah.

They comprise the majority of the Irish-Polish Battalion – IrishPolBatt – a mechanised infantry battalion, supported by one Polish mechanised infantry company.

Our troops are primarily deployed over two main positions in UNIFIL’s Sector West, adjacent to the border with Israel. Battalion Headquarters, Camp Shamrock, is located at UN Position UNP 2-45 close to Bint Jbeil.

You can read the rest of Tom Clonan’s Voices article here.