Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- Voting in the general election opens at 7am tomorrow morning, here’s some guidance on how to use your ballot.
- Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Eamon Ryan said Green, Soc Dems, Labour and independent TDs should talk first after election to discuss a common mandate.
- The Bar Council of Ireland issued a statement after FF TD Jim O’Callaghan was forced to defending acting as a barrister for Gerry Adams.
- Secondary school students staged a protest near Leinster House, asking voters to consider their futures when they vote tomorrow.
- All mail to has been suspended by An Post as coronavirus continues to spread.
- The HSE has said there has been 15 suspected cases of coronavirus in Ireland but no confirmed cases.
- The PSNI released images of a truck bomb they believe was planted by the Continuity IRA to mark Brexit.
- A 46-year old man died following an assault at a home in Kilkenny.
- A crossbow, a handgun and pepper spray were among items seized during a Garda operation in Drogheda.
WORLD
#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, with whistleblower doctor who raised alarm about the illness dying from it.
#ROYAL FAMILY: Prince Andrew has turned down military promotion ahead of his 60th birthday but the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring to celebrate the day.
#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: Donald Trump blasted Boris Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call over the UK’s decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network, according to a report.
PARTING SHOTSource: This Morning/YouTube
TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is gay. The ITV This Morning host, who has been married to his wife for nearly 27 years, made the announcement in a message posted on Instagram.
He then spoke about it on the programme he hosts.
