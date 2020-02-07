This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Voting in the general election begins in the morning, students protest for climate action and An Post suspends mail to China.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 7 Feb 2020, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

climate-strike-protest A student climate protest outside Government buildings on Kildare Street. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

charles-dickens-museum-london An unfinished portrait of Charles Dickens by Samuel Laurence at the Charles Dickens Museum in Holborn. Source: PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, with whistleblower doctor who raised alarm about the illness dying from it. 

#ROYAL FAMILY: Prince Andrew has turned down military promotion ahead of his 60th birthday but the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring to celebrate the day. 

#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: Donald Trump blasted Boris Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call over the UK’s decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network, according to a report. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: This Morning/YouTube

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is gay. The ITV This Morning host, who has been married to his wife for nearly 27 years, made the announcement in a message posted on Instagram.

He then spoke about it on the programme he hosts.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

