Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A student climate protest outside Government buildings on Kildare Street. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An unfinished portrait of Charles Dickens by Samuel Laurence at the Charles Dickens Museum in Holborn. Source: PA Images

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll in mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak has risen to 636, with whistleblower doctor who raised alarm about the illness dying from it.

#ROYAL FAMILY: Prince Andrew has turned down military promotion ahead of his 60th birthday but the bells of Westminster Abbey will ring to celebrate the day.

#SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: Donald Trump blasted Boris Johnson with “apoplectic” rage during a heated phone call over the UK’s decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network, according to a report.

PARTING SHOT

TV presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is gay. The ITV This Morning host, who has been married to his wife for nearly 27 years, made the announcement in a message posted on Instagram.

He then spoke about it on the programme he hosts.