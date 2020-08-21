Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Regional lockdown restrictions are to remain in place for Kildare for two more weeks but will be lifted for Laois and Offaly.
- Agriculture minister Dara Calleary has resigned and the government has been facing sustained criticism after an Oireachtas Golf Society function in Galway.
- EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has resisted calls to resign but has apologised for his attendance at the dinner.
- Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe has also apologised for attending.
- Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has also asked people to look past their ‘justifiable anger’ over the event.
- A further 79 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with no new deaths reported.
- A man and two children died following a road accident when their car went down an embankment and into Lough Foyle.
- The average national rent price has continued to rise year-on-year, despite the impact of Covid-19.
- Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a homeless man in Cork.
- A judge has ruled that Stormont’s Executive Office is acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for Troubles victims.
WORLD
#UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt, as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, quoting Séamus Heaney in his speech.
#GREEN LIST: Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from Britain’s safe travel list, meaning many overseas travellers are facing quarantine.
#GREECE: Manchester United captain and English footballer Harry Maguire was arrested following an altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.
PARTING SHOTSource: C-SPAN/YouTube
Here is that speech from Biden, who said that President Donald Trump had “cloaked American darkness for far too long”.
