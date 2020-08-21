Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cunninghams traditional pub in KIldare Town. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt, as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, quoting Séamus Heaney in his speech.

#GREEN LIST: Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from Britain’s safe travel list, meaning many overseas travellers are facing quarantine.

#GREECE: Manchester United captain and English footballer Harry Maguire was arrested following an altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.

PARTING SHOT

Here is that speech from Biden, who said that President Donald Trump had “cloaked American darkness for far too long”.