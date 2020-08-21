This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

‘Golfgate’ causes government chaos, Kildare to stay under lockdown and Biden accepts nomination.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 21 Aug 2020, 9:19 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

KILDARE TOWN 1L2A0073 Cunninghams traditional pub in KIldare Town. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

election-2020-dnc Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Source: Andrew Harnik/PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Joe Biden has vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt, as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, quoting Séamus Heaney in his speech. 

#GREEN LIST: Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago were removed from Britain’s safe travel list, meaning many overseas travellers are facing quarantine.

#GREECE: Manchester United captain and English footballer Harry Maguire was arrested following an altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos. 

PARTING SHOT

Source: C-SPAN/YouTube

 

Here is that speech from Biden, who said that President Donald Trump had “cloaked American darkness for far too long”. 

