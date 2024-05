NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Northern Lights visible from Westmeath last night. Eimear O'Grady and Larry O'Grady Eimear O'Grady and Larry O'Grady

INTERNATIONAL

People are seen near to their damaged homes after heavy flooding in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan Saturday, May 11, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PALESTINE Israel ordered the evacuation of another 150,000 people from areas of Rafah city ahead of a planned invasion of the last refuge for many people fleeing war in the Gaza Strip.

#UKRAINE Russia made territorial gains in northeastern Ukraine, claiming control of six villages in the Kharkiv region.

#HASHTAG: Flooding in Afghanistan left hundreds dead and thousand of homes destroyed.

#Brazil People in Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil braced for more heavy rain after floods left hundreds dead or missing.

#NETHERLANDS Dutch contestant Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following a police investigation, organisers confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

OUR READERS HAVE supplied us with wonderful photos of the northern lights, which were visible in the skies about Ireland last night.

So here’s the place to go to see the aurora borealis from angles all around the country.