NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ronan McGreevy from The Irish Times said told Pat Kenny a row of derelict buildings at Dolphin's Barn Street, across from the Coombe Hospital, is disgusting. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Members of the New York City Emergency Management Department hold a meeting after the city was shaken by an earthquake. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA The Israeli army dismissed two officers for their part in a series of airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Palestine.

#UN The United Nations Human Rights Council demanded a halt to all arms sales to Israel, highlighting warnings of “genocide” in its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 33,000 people.

#BOYCOTT McDonald’s said it will acquire Alonyal, which owns 225 McDonald’s restaurants in Israel, following global boycotts over the conflict in Gaza.

#UKRAINE A Russian airstrike killed four people and wounded 20 others in Ukraine.

#USA New York was rattled by a rare earthquake.

PARTING SHOT

No one should have to choose between career and family. According to Platform 55′s Tracy Gunn, the workplace needs to adapt to modern families’ changing needs.

