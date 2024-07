NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liam Jegou of Ireland reacts at the finish line of the men's canoe single finals during the canoe slalom at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Ireland's Kellie Harrington reacts after defeating Italy's Alessia Mesiano in their women's 60 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTHPORT: Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following a “horror movie” knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class near Liverpool.

Advertisement

#ENGLAND: Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following an investigation, a Met police spokesperson has said.

#PARIS: Irish duo in second place at the end of day two in Men’s Skiff competition, as Dickson and Waddilove finished in fourth, second and eight places in today’s races.

PARTING SHOT

Manager Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane during a World Cup training session with the Irish squad during a Republic of Ireland training session in Saipan in 2002. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

WHEN IT COMES to the Saipan movie, we are ready to get hurt again.

Saipan is an opportunity for us all to get the closure we need, writes The Journal’s Carl Kinsella.

You can read his full column here.