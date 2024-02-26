Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the death of Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony Senior in Castlemaine, Co Kerry.
- A man in his 60s died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Offaly this morning, while a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a van in Co Clare yesterday.
- Trócaire has called for “justice” after two Palestinian lawyers who worked for partner agencies were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza.
- The Journal provided a rundown of the 31 politicians in the Dáil who declared themselves as landlords last year.
- President Michael D Higgins urged countries who have paused funding for a United Nations agency working with Palestinian refugees to “think again” in order to avoid a “catastrophe” in Gaza.
- The Journal also has a handy roundup of the current RTÉ crisis that can be read in under five minutes.
- The Garda Commissioner said he was left “baffled” by the decision of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) not to invite him to its annual conference.
- Tributes were paid to a homeless woman who died in Dublin over the weekend. Recently, Ann had been sleeping rough on Aungier Street and she was well-known to locals in the area.
- Farmers protested against climate policies in Cork outside a meeting of local councillors this morning.
- The BBC said that a question put to actor Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn was “misjudged”, after the red carpet interview garnered criticism.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Israel’s military proposed a plan for moving civilians out of “areas of fighting” in Gaza, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
#WASHINGTON: A US airman died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington at the weekend in protest over the war in Gaza.
#NAVALNY: The team of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a deal to free him as part of a prisoner swap had nearly been reached when he died in prison.
#TRUMP: The former US president appealed against his $454 million (€419 m) New York civil fraud judgment.
#NATO: Hungary’s Parliament voted to ratify Sweden’s bid to join Nato, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
PARTING SHOT
The RTÉ scandal first began in June 2023, when it came to light that the broadcaster had under-reported how much Ryan Tubridy had been paid over the past number of years.
Since then a series of other details about the broadcaster have emerged, and more recently the Media Minister Catherine Martin has come under fire for her handling of the crisis after the chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, stepped down last week.
Figures released last week showed the number of TV licences being issued were on the rise again.
In today’s poll, we wanted to know: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started?
Cast your vote here, or see how the rest of our readers have voted.
