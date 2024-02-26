Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
40 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

photo-eamonn-farrell-rollingnews-ie Flock of sheep on their way to new grazing grounds on the Curragh Plains in Co Kildare. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

washington-usa-25th-feb-2024-former-u-s-president-donald-trump-attends-the-conservative-political-action-conference-cpac-at-national-harbor-in-maryland-the-united-states-feb-24-2024-trump Trump pictured yesterday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israel’s military proposed a plan for moving civilians out of “areas of fighting” in Gaza, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

#WASHINGTON: A US airman died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington at the weekend in protest over the war in Gaza.

#NAVALNY: The team of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a deal to free him as part of a prisoner swap had nearly been reached when he died in prison

#TRUMP: The former US president appealed against his $454 million (€419 m) New York civil fraud judgment.

#NATO: Hungary’s Parliament voted to ratify Sweden’s bid to join Nato, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

PARTING SHOT

watchingtvandusingremotecontroller Shutterstock / Tomas Urbelionis Shutterstock / Tomas Urbelionis / Tomas Urbelionis

The RTÉ scandal first began in June 2023, when it came to light that the broadcaster had under-reported how much Ryan Tubridy had been paid over the past number of years.

Since then a series of other details about the broadcaster have emerged, and more recently the Media Minister Catherine Martin has come under fire for her handling of the crisis after the chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, stepped down last week.

Figures released last week showed the number of TV licences being issued were on the rise again.

In today’s poll, we wanted to know: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started?

Cast your vote here, or see how the rest of our readers have voted. 

