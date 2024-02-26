Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA: Israel’s military proposed a plan for moving civilians out of “areas of fighting” in Gaza, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

#WASHINGTON: A US airman died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington at the weekend in protest over the war in Gaza.

#NAVALNY: The team of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said a deal to free him as part of a prisoner swap had nearly been reached when he died in prison.

#TRUMP: The former US president appealed against his $454 million (€419 m) New York civil fraud judgment.

#NATO: Hungary’s Parliament voted to ratify Sweden’s bid to join Nato, bringing an end to more than 18 months of delays that have frustrated the alliance as it seeks to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

PARTING SHOT

The RTÉ scandal first began in June 2023, when it came to light that the broadcaster had under-reported how much Ryan Tubridy had been paid over the past number of years.

Since then a series of other details about the broadcaster have emerged, and more recently the Media Minister Catherine Martin has come under fire for her handling of the crisis after the chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, stepped down last week.

Figures released last week showed the number of TV licences being issued were on the rise again.

In today’s poll, we wanted to know: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started?

