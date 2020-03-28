Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardai on patrol in in Dublin city centre. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York. Source: Steve Helber/PA Images

#QUARANTINE: US President Donald Trump said today he is considering placing New York state under quarantine, but he was vague about what exactly was meant by this.

#COVID-19: The number of people who have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000.

#SPAIN: The death toll from coronavirus in Spain surged by over 5,600 after a record 832 people died in the past 24 hours.

PARTING SHOT

The famous Clery's clock on the former department store in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

The world have changed an awful lot in the past few months but some things do remain the same, some of them are even good.

We now expect a much grander stretch in the evenings as the clocks go forward tonight. Don’t forget!