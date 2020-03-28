This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Fourteen Covid-19 deaths, essential workers clarified and Trump considers New York ‘quarantine’.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 8:21 PM
50 minutes ago 9,444 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060926

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GARDA CHECKS _6991 Gardai on patrol in in Dublin city centre. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

outbreak-trump The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York. Source: Steve Helber/PA Images

#QUARANTINE: US President Donald Trump said today he is considering placing New York state under quarantine, but he was vague about what exactly was meant by this.

#COVID-19: The number of people who have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus passed 1,000.

#SPAIN: The death toll from coronavirus in Spain surged by over 5,600 after a record 832 people died in the past 24 hours.

PARTING SHOT

90308510 The famous Clery's clock on the former department store in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

The world have changed an awful lot in the past few months but some things do remain the same, some of them are even good.

We now expect a much grander stretch in the evenings as the clocks go forward tonight. Don’t forget!

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie