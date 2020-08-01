Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eve Russell, Caoimhe Ni Bhroin and Maya Olsen enjoy a pedestrianised Drury Street in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

The UK's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the country was “near the limit” of reopening. Source: PA Images

#TRADE OFF: Pubs in England may have to shut in order for schools to reopen, according to a pandemic expert, as concern turned to a rise in infections among young people in the UK.

#TIK TOK: US President Donald Trump has suggested banning video-sharing platform TikTok in the United States due to its Chinese owners.

#PRINCE ANDREW: A manuscript featuring a detailed account of the Prince Andrew’s alleged London sexual encounter with a woman who claims she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein is among newly released US court documents.

PARTING SHOT

A Green Party Senator used Seanad speaking time to call for the rugby-playing students of two schools to be given the chance to “get to the promised land” and play in a provincial final.

Newbridge College and Clongowes Wood College had reached the final of the Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup in March but the match was called off due to Covid-19.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Senator Vincent P Martin implored the IRFU to find a way for the final to take place.