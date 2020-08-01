This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

‘Concerning trend’ of Covid-19 cases, man dies in suspected Kildare assault and Leo on the government’s ‘rocky start’.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 8:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

pedestrian 029 copy Eve Russell, Caoimhe Ni Bhroin and Maya Olsen enjoy a pedestrianised Drury Street in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

coronavirus-fri-jul-3-2020 The UK's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said the country was “near the limit” of reopening. Source: PA Images

#TRADE OFF: Pubs in England may have to shut in order for schools to reopen, according to a pandemic expert, as concern turned to a rise in infections among young people in the UK.

#TIK TOK: US President Donald Trump has suggested banning video-sharing platform TikTok in the United States due to its Chinese owners.

#PRINCE ANDREW: A manuscript featuring  a detailed account of the Prince Andrew’s alleged London sexual encounter with a woman who claims she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein is among newly released US court documents. 

PARTING SHOT

A Green Party Senator used Seanad speaking time to call for the rugby-playing students of two schools to be given the chance to “get to the promised land” and play in a provincial final

Newbridge College and Clongowes Wood College had reached the final of the Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup in March but the match was called off due to Covid-19.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Senator Vincent P Martin implored the IRFU to find a way for the final to take place.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

