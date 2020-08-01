Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 45 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland in what is being described by health officials as a ‘concerning trend’.
- Acting chief medical officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has issued a number of pieces of advice for people and businesses amid the increase.
- A man has died after what gardaí are describing as a suspected fatal assault in Rathangan, Co Kildare.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the new government got off to a “rocky start” and made some errors that could have been avoided.
- A protest by sacked Irish Debenhams workers was held in Dublin.
- It’s been predicted that jobseekers will face tough competition with hundreds of thousands of people still out of work as a direct result of the pandemic.
- Gardaí have launched an appeal to locate a missing teenager from Kells, Co Meath.
- A man has been arrested by gardaí after a pistol and ammunition were discovered during a search in Dublin.
WORLD
#TRADE OFF: Pubs in England may have to shut in order for schools to reopen, according to a pandemic expert, as concern turned to a rise in infections among young people in the UK.
#TIK TOK: US President Donald Trump has suggested banning video-sharing platform TikTok in the United States due to its Chinese owners.
#PRINCE ANDREW: A manuscript featuring a detailed account of the Prince Andrew’s alleged London sexual encounter with a woman who claims she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein is among newly released US court documents.
PARTING SHOT
A Green Party Senator used Seanad speaking time to call for the rugby-playing students of two schools to be given the chance to “get to the promised land” and play in a provincial final.
Newbridge College and Clongowes Wood College had reached the final of the Leinster Schools Senior Challenge Cup in March but the match was called off due to Covid-19.
Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Senator Vincent P Martin implored the IRFU to find a way for the final to take place.
