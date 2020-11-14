Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend marches in Washington. Source: Jacquelyn Martin via PA

#BELARUS: Thousands of people turned out in the Belarusian capital Minsk yesterday to mourn the death of a protester who was pronounced dead the day after police arrested him.

#GREECE: The country announced the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.

#CARIBBEAN: Tropical storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras after they were ransacked by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya in India.

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya lit more than 584,572 oil lamps and kept them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu, as part of the celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images