#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 7:50 PM
36 minutes ago 2,013 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5267119

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

XMAS IS COMING 8L5A0743 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

2020-election-protests-washington Supporters of President Donald Trump attend marches in Washington. Source: Jacquelyn Martin via PA

#BELARUS: Thousands of people turned out in the Belarusian capital Minsk yesterday to mourn the death of a protester who was pronounced dead the day after police arrested him.

#GREECE: The country announced the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system. 

#CARIBBEAN: Tropical storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras after they were ransacked by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya in India.

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya lit more than 584,572 oil lamps and kept them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu, as part of the celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.

india-ayodhya-diwali-lights Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie