Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- Health officials announced 456 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The rules around travelling during the pandemic have been very complicated. You can get up-t0-date with our explainer.
- Gardaí launched an investigation following an armed robbery in Meath.
- The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to 254 in what the head of the HSE has called “encouraging news”.
- Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the whole country.
- There has been a 14% increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents reported to Gardaí in 2020, new figures released by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee show.
INTERNATIONAL
#BELARUS: Thousands of people turned out in the Belarusian capital Minsk yesterday to mourn the death of a protester who was pronounced dead the day after police arrested him.
#GREECE: The country announced the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.
#CARIBBEAN: Tropical storm Iota is brewing in the Caribbean Sea, threatening a second tropical strike for Nicaragua and Honduras after they were ransacked by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.
PARTING SHOT
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya in India.
The northern Indian city of Ayodhya lit more than 584,572 oil lamps and kept them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu, as part of the celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.
