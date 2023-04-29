Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SUDAN Warplanes on bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries entered a third week, despite a renewed truce.
#UKRAINE A large fire is reported to have broken out on at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack.
#SCHOOL’S OUT Poland has seized a high school building near Moscow’s embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, in a move the Russian envoy called “illegal”.
#ABORTION The failure of bills curbing abortion rights in two deeply conservative US states this week underscored the growing disquiet felt by Republicans over the threat the issue poses to their political ambitions.
A kite depicting a clownfish, similar to Nemo in the film Finding Nemo, is seen floating as bathers sunbathe during the international kite exhibition at ‘La Misericordia’ beach in Malaga, Spain.
The 2023 International Kite Fest brings together national and international kite pilots who will participate in a kite exhibition festival and acrobatic shows for two days on the beaches of the city.
