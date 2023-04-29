Advertisement

Saturday 29 April 2023
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
41 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

262Protests For Sudan Leah Farrell / RollingNews Protesters at a rally in Dublin outside the General Post Office (GPO) to show support for the people of Sudan and their opposition against the war. Leah Farrell / RollingNews / RollingNews

  • Russia’s embassy in Ireland has been criticised after it warned of potential “ensuing consequences” when the Tánaiste paid tribute to Irishman Finbar Cafferkey who was killed while fighting in Ukraine.
  • Group CEO of Ryanair Michael O’Leary has said that the airline must cancel over 200 flights on Monday because air traffic controllers in France are striking.
  • A man who was arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch in Dublin seven years ago has been released without charge.
  • A 21-year-old student who died in Waterford after several people got into difficulty while swimming has been named as Cian Nugent, a University College Cork engineering student from Old Parish in the Waterford Gaeltacht.
  • The price of milk has been cut by an average of 10 cent today by Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and SuperValu.
  • UK trade unionist Mick Lynch has told a crowd of workers and activists in Belfast that the “ultra right” is causing division during the cost-of-living crisis, and it should be resisted.

INTERNATIONAL 

featureimage Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev Smoke and flames rise from a burning fuel tank in Crimea. Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhaev

#SUDAN Warplanes on bombing raids drew heavy anti-aircraft fire over Khartoum on Saturday as fierce fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitaries entered a third week, despite a renewed truce.

#UKRAINE A large fire is reported to have broken out on at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack.

#SCHOOL’S OUT Poland has seized a high school building near Moscow’s embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, in a move the Russian envoy called “illegal”.

#ABORTION The failure of bills curbing abortion rights in two deeply conservative US states this week underscored the growing disquiet felt by Republicans over the threat the issue poses to their political ambitions.

PARTING SHOT

malaga-spain-29th-apr-2023-a-kite-depicting-a-clownfish-is-seen-floating-as-bathers-sunbathe-during-the-international-kite-exhibition-at-la-misericordia-beach-the-2023-international-kite-fest-b Alamy Stock Photo The 2023 International Kite Fest Alamy Stock Photo

A kite depicting a clownfish, similar to Nemo in the film Finding Nemo, is seen floating as bathers sunbathe during the international kite exhibition at ‘La Misericordia’ beach in Malaga, Spain.

The 2023 International Kite Fest brings together national and international kite pilots who will participate in a kite exhibition festival and acrobatic shows for two days on the beaches of the city.

Author
Jamie McCarron
