IRELAND

There were much discussion and debate over the Dublin traffic plan. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

The Supreme Court ruled that a President can be immune from prosecution for 'official acts' during presidency. Alamy Alamy

#FRANCE: After a major first round win for the National Rally yesterday, what happens next in the French elections?

#UNITED STATES: The Supreme Court ruled that Trump is immune from prosecution for ‘official acts’ during presidency.

#POLAND: Donald Tusk warned of a ‘great danger’ as the Kremlin said it’s watching French elections ‘very closely’

#GERMANY: A deflected goal saw France book a Euro 2024 quarter-final spot.

#ITALY: Italian customs seized €630m worth of MDMA ‘precursor’ from China.

PARTING SHOT

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe (2nd left), leading his team back to the Labour Court,Dublin, after coffee break in a local garage. © RollingNews © RollingNews

Looks like it’s going to be a long night in the Labour Court, says Rolling News’ photographer Sasko Lazarov, who snapped this picture of IALPA President Mark Tighe walking back to the hearing after a coffee break with refreshments from the local garage.

The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) are in the middle of discussions around the possibility of escalating their industrial action when an invite was issued to them to join Aer Lingus in the Labour Court today.

The meeting began at around 2.30pm this afternoon. Previous hearings have been concluded without any definitive resolution.