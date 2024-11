NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Harris on the campaign trail in Cavan today. Fergal Phillips Fergal Phillips

INTERNATIONAL

#COP29: Reporting from the latest edition of the global climate conference, Lauren Boland found that the figure estimated to help developing countries to fight climate change will require ramping up international finance to $1 trillion a year.

#GAZA: Israel’s newly-appointed foreign minister Gideon Saar rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state as a “realistic” goal.

Advertisement

#US AND RUSSIA: The Kremlin rejected reports that President Vladimir Putin spoke last week with President-elect Donald Trump about the war in Ukraine.

#GARY LINEKER: The veteran broadcaster and former footballer is set to leave his role presenting Match of the Day at the end of the season.

PARTING SHOT

The much-awaited Gladiator sequel is just about to hit the big screen, with Aoife Barry going along to the screening for ourselves at The Journal.

Here’s a snippet of what she made of Ridley Scott’s sequel.:

“Our verdict on Gladiator II is that Ridley Scott has made an epic sequel that rewards viewers who want a bombastic, bloody revisit to Rome. It’s definitely a case of spectacle above emotion – but boy does it lean into that spectacle.”

You can read the whole review here.