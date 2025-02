NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tánaiste Simon Harris welcoming newly appointed senator Evanne Ní Chuilinn to the Fine Gael party this evening.

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump addressing media today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES: The International Criminal Court said it ‘stands firm’ in the face of sanctions by the new Trump administration.

#GAZA AND ISRAEL: Hamas named the next three Israeli hostages it plans to release as part of the ceasefire deal, showing the agreement is moving forward even as the US and Israel discuss plans to relocate all of Gaza’s population.

PARTING SHOT

Storm Éowyn exposed how vulnerable modern Irish society is to widespread disruption. What lessons can be learned to help us deal with not only storms, but other systemic shocks?

What can be learn from countries who better prepared? And just how underprepared are we right now?

David Korowicz, a systemic risk consultant, joined The Explainer pod to examine ways in which Ireland can become more resilient at an individual, community, and national level.