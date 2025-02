NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aircoach announced today that it will be scaling back services in Dublin and Wicklow. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US Defence Minister Marco Rubio today assured that the EU will be included in peace negotiations for Ukraine. Alamy Alamy

#GERMANY: Our reporter Eoghan Dalton is in Germany ahead of the elections, today asking if Elon Musk, the World’s richest man, has had any real impact on polling projections?

#VATICAN CITY: The Pope cancelled all of his weekend events as he undergoes treatment for bilateral pneumonia

#SCIENCE!: Ireland is to become a full member of CERN, the major global physics research centre, tomorrow our reporter, Andrew Walsh, reports

PARTING SHOT

Boland Mills apartments in Dublin city centre. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A batch of apartments earmarked for key workers in Dublin is opening applications for tenancies tomorrow, with rents starting at €1,710 for a two-bed apartment.

Key workers like teachers, nurses and gardaí will be able to apply for one of the 46 apartments included in the scheme at Boland’s Mills in the Docklands.

However, they’ll need to have a connection to the local area to be eligible to apply.

Read the full story, by Lauren Boland, here.