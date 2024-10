NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Simon Harris attended the American Ambassador's residence today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises following an an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Alamy Alamy

#LEBANON: Hezbollah confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, who was widely expected to be group’s next leader

#FRANCE: Survivor Gisèle Pelicot took the stand in mass rape trial

#UNITED STATES: Beyonce is expected to appear at a rally for Kamala Harris’s campaign in Texas

#UKRAINE: EU said it was ‘deeply alarmed’ by reports of North Korean soldiers in Russia



PARTING SHOT

A somewhat confusing vote took place in the Dáil last night on assisted dying.

But the legislation was not voting for or against any legislative proposals.

So what was it for then? Don’t worry, our political correspondent Jane Matthews has got you covered with this explainer on what the vote really meant.