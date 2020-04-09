Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured are ground markings showing a 2 metre distance, as members of the public exercise and enjoy the sunny weather on Dún Laoghaire Pier today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed a further 28 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there are 500 new cases of the virus.

diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died and there are 500 new cases of the virus. Gardaí are investigating the source of threatening posters that were apparently displayed at different locations in a popular west Clare resort town.

resort town. Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that restrictions on public movement currently in place “are not going to be lifted tomorrow”.

on public movement currently in place “are not going to be lifted tomorrow”. A number of doctors will be sent from Dublin to Cavan General Hospital after an outbreak of the coronavirus among staff members increased pressure on the latter facility.

on the latter facility. A framework document for a new government is expected to be finalised tomorrow. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael hope the document will convince smaller parties to enter government.

is expected to be finalised tomorrow. Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael hope the document will convince smaller parties to enter government. Retailer Debenhams has told its staff that the company will not be reopening its 11 Irish stores after the Covid-19 emergency.

has told its staff that the company will not be reopening its 11 Irish stores after the Covid-19 emergency. Tributes have been paid to children’s rights activist and the first chair of the Child and Family Agency, Norah Gibbons , whose death was announced today.

, whose death was announced today. The Ombudsman for Children has called on the government to clarify how it plans to manage this year’s Leaving and Junior Certificate exams.

exams. Dublin City Councillors have asked people to stop dumping items on the street, and instead to use some of the recycling centres that are still open, or else leave the rubbish at home until normal waste services resume.

WORLD

Israelis play tennis on an empty road during lockdown following the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Source: AP/PA Images

#EU CONTROVERSY: Italy’s prime minister Guiseppe Conte has warned that the EU could fail as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country finds itself at the centre of a row over how the bloc should help countries affected by the crisis.

#ON THE MEND: Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit where he has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus, Downing Street has confirmed.

#TRADEDY: The body of the 8-year-old great-grandson to Robert F Kennedy has been recovered after he and his mother went missing during a canoe trip.

PARTING SHOT

A collaboration between University of Limerick and UL Hospitals Group has seen the design and capacity created to manufacture 100,000 face visors for HSE front-line staff.

The design solutions will help to protect the health of front line staff and increase treatment capacities in the hospital system.

Can’t see the video? Click here