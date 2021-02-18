#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 18 February 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE HSE Weekly Briefing 001 HSE chief Paul Reid speaking at the weekly HSE press briefing on Covid-19 Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Gardaí have seized more than €12 million worth of suspected cocaine in Cork this afternoon. 
  • A further 901 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland. 
  • The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee has given the green light for the phased reopening of schools in March and April. 
  • Education Minister Norma Foley has said the government will look at introducing legislation to prevent parents canvassing teachers about student grades. 
  • Northern Ireland’s lockdown has been extended to April, but some primary school pupils will return to class on 8 March.
  • Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that the government will explore all options if NatWest Group decides to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland.
  • The Cabinet has signed off on strict new mandatory quarantine measures for all arrivals from 20 countries.
  • A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin private school who abused 23 students has been jailed for eight years.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-thu-feb-18-2021 Practice nurse Hannah Currie, 25, prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Bradford Central Mosque is opened as a community Covid-19 vaccination centre Source: Peter Byrne via PA Images

#TEXAS: Power cuts in Texas fell below one million this morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water.

#FACEBOOK: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described Facebook as “arrogant” and “unconscionable” after the social network banned the country’s users from sharing news.

#MYANMAR: Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover have returned to the streets today.

PARTING SHOT

Vaccination has begun in Ireland – but how far along are we? And how are do we have to go? 

This week’s episode of TheJournal.ie Explainer podcast brings listeners up to speed with Ireland’s vaccination efforts. 

You can listen to it here: 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

