Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

HSE chief Paul Reid speaking at the weekly HSE press briefing on Covid-19 Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Practice nurse Hannah Currie, 25, prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Bradford Central Mosque is opened as a community Covid-19 vaccination centre Source: Peter Byrne via PA Images

#TEXAS: Power cuts in Texas fell below one million this morning for the first time in four days, but many people remained without electricity or safe drinking water.

#FACEBOOK: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described Facebook as “arrogant” and “unconscionable” after the social network banned the country’s users from sharing news.

#MYANMAR: Demonstrators against Myanmar’s military takeover have returned to the streets today.

PARTING SHOT

Vaccination has begun in Ireland – but how far along are we? And how are do we have to go?

This week’s episode of TheJournal.ie Explainer podcast brings listeners up to speed with Ireland’s vaccination efforts.

You can listen to it here:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud