Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND

Christian Doyle, JJ Doyle, Hannah O Brien and Michael O Brien pictured at the new illuminated walking trail at Cabinteely Park today. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks to journalists during arrival at the European Union summit today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#US: A former office worker for Jeffrey Epstein has testified as the first defence witness at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, telling jurors she did not witness misconduct by Maxwell while working closely with her for six years.

#AUSTRALIA: Five children were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party.

#EUROPE: European Union leaders have agreed that administering booster jabs is “urgent” and “crucial” to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

#FRANCE: A French government spokesperson said the country is introducing tougher rules for travellers from the UK in an attempt to counter the spread of the Omicron variant.

PARTING SHOT

With only nine days to go before Christmas Day arrives, people have started returning to Ireland to be with their family for the festive season.

Dublin Airport shared this heartwarming video on Twitter earlier today showing people greeting their loved ones as they arrived home. In some instances, it was their first time meeting in person.

Fair warning – you may shed a tear.