Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 4,141 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- People aged 40 to 49 will be offered Covid-19 boosters from 27 December, three weeks ahead of schedule, the HSE confirmed.
- The Coombe Hospital said services were “continuing as normal” after the hospital was targeted by a cyber attack.
- The HSE apologised after a report found that residents suffered ‘sustained sexual abuse’ in a Donegal facility for adults with intellectual disabilities.
- Ryanair confirmed it removed an unruly passenger who boarded one of its flights and started shouting anti-vaccine claims and other unfounded conspiracy theories.
- Mary Lou McDonald said she won’t be asking Gerry Adams to apologise over a controversial Christmas sketch he took part in.
- A woman was found guilty of the murder of her brother following a dispute over the inheritance of their family home in 2019.
- The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) issued an appeal for more regular donors, with concerns around a lack of blood supply over the Christmas period.
- Twenty-one laptops worth over €30,000 were seized by gardaí in Dublin.
- A report found the number of inquiries to a poison information line about hand sanitiser saw a five-fold increase in 2020 compared to 2019.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: A former office worker for Jeffrey Epstein has testified as the first defence witness at the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, telling jurors she did not witness misconduct by Maxwell while working closely with her for six years.
#AUSTRALIA: Five children were killed and several others were seriously injured when a gust of wind blew their bouncy castle into the air at an end-of-term party.
#EUROPE: European Union leaders have agreed that administering booster jabs is “urgent” and “crucial” to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new Omicron variant.
#FRANCE: A French government spokesperson said the country is introducing tougher rules for travellers from the UK in an attempt to counter the spread of the Omicron variant.
PARTING SHOT
With only nine days to go before Christmas Day arrives, people have started returning to Ireland to be with their family for the festive season.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Dublin Airport shared this heartwarming video on Twitter earlier today showing people greeting their loved ones as they arrived home. In some instances, it was their first time meeting in person.
Fair warning – you may shed a tear.
The Magic of a Warm Welcome 🥰@DublinAirport @avocaireland @united— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 16, 2021
#DUBChristmas #Avocamoments pic.twitter.com/bFuUAKJ5ko
COMMENTS