NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Viking, Brendan O'Gorman pictured at the Tin Whistle Guinness World Record attempt at Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024. Patrick Browne Patrick Browne

INTERNATIONAL

An Austrian police officer is decorated with bracelets in the city centre in Vienna today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TAYLOR SWIFT: Both suspects in a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna appear to have been inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group and al Qaida, Austrian authorities today said.

#GAZA: Israeli vowed to eliminate the new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the alleged mastermind of the 7 October attack, as regional hostilities threatening to boil over with the Gaza war entering its 11th month.

#UK RIOTS: The head of the Metropolitan Police said fears of further far-right rioting in UK cities last night were abated thanks to a “show of unity from communities”.

#TRUMP: A Grand Jury in Arizona, in the United States, was urged by State prosecutors not to charge or indict former President Donald Trump over false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: The EU’S Climate monitor said that 2024 is “increasingly likely” to be the warmest year on record after analysis of last month’s temperatures spiked concerns that no progress was made.

#CATALONIA: Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who fled Spain over his role in a failed 2017 independence bid for the wealthy region, returned to Spain on today despite a pending arrest warrant but promptly disappeared again.

PARTING SHOT

Did you see dozens of flares in Dublin last night? It was Algerian football fans who were celebrating the anniversary of their football team.

Fans of the Algiers-based football club, MC Alger (MCA), celebrated the 103rd birthday of the team by setting off dozens of flares around Dublin.

Ultras on the Samuel Beckett Bridge, and elsewhere around the city, lit up the Dublin skyline red, in an event which left many Dubliners very confused.

Similarly, in London, a few hundred fans gathered by the Millennium Bridge and set off red fireworks.