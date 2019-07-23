Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fine Gael’s inquiry into the Maria Bailey case has found that she “overstated” the impact of injuries she suffered following a fall at the Dean Hotel.
- A Cork teenager who raped a sleeping woman while her boyfriend was in the same bed has been jailed for six years.
- A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident at a Dundalk cemetery on Sunday.
- Further concerns been raised about the Direct Provision system following an incident involving two young children at an accommodation centre in Cork.
- Criminal charges are being considered in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman following a collision on the M50 in Dublin.
- The Psychiatric Nurses Association has said its members will not work beyond contracted hours from tomorrow evening after pay talks broke down.
- An ESB power station in Co Offaly has been refused planning permission to redevelop in order to burn biomass.
- Banning visitor books from heritage sites in Ireland was a disproportionate approach to data privacy, according to the Data Protection Commission.
WORLD
#BOJO: Boris Johnson was elected as the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, securing almost two-thirds of the votes in the contest against Jeremy Hunt. US President Donald Trump was among those to congratulate the soon-to-be new UK PM.
#HEATWAVE: Europe is set for another heatwave with temperatures in Paris predicted to reach a record 40.4 degrees.
#WARNING SHOTS: South Korean fighter jets fired over 400 warning shots after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.
PARTING SHOT
A man has been charged after crashing a van filled with an estimated €125.6 million worth of drugs into a police car in Sydney, Australia.
The entire incident was caught on camera.
