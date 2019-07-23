Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

.Brandon Kelly (9) from Dublin playing in Dollymount Strand today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson. Source: PA Images

#BOJO: Boris Johnson was elected as the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, securing almost two-thirds of the votes in the contest against Jeremy Hunt. US President Donald Trump was among those to congratulate the soon-to-be new UK PM.

#HEATWAVE: Europe is set for another heatwave with temperatures in Paris predicted to reach a record 40.4 degrees.

#WARNING SHOTS: South Korean fighter jets fired over 400 warning shots after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

PARTING SHOT

A man has been charged after crashing a van filled with an estimated €125.6 million worth of drugs into a police car in Sydney, Australia.

The entire incident was caught on camera.