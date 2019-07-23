This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Maria Bailey inquiry, PNA overtime ban and Boris Johnson wins Tory contest.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 8:59 PM
50 minutes ago 1,761 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4737027

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5694 Dollymount_90576209 .Brandon Kelly (9) from Dublin playing in Dollymount Strand today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Tory leadership race Newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson. Source: PA Images

#BOJO: Boris Johnson was elected as the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, securing almost two-thirds of the votes in the contest against Jeremy Hunt. US President Donald Trump was among those to congratulate the soon-to-be new UK PM

#HEATWAVE: Europe is set for another heatwave with temperatures in Paris predicted to reach a record 40.4 degrees.

#WARNING SHOTS: South Korean fighter jets fired over 400 warning shots after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo. 

PARTING SHOT

A man has been charged after crashing a van filled with an estimated €125.6 million worth of drugs into a police car in Sydney, Australia.

The entire incident was caught on camera.

