IRELAND

Swifties Abigail Devine (16) and Kayna Kennedy (16) set up a mini-company called The Pebble People as part of their Transition Year Programme. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban greeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels yesterday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THAILAND Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise same sex marriage.

#EU An informal meeting of EU leaders following recent elections led to no announcements regarding the bloc’s top jobs.

#NEW YORK Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested for allegedly drunk driving.

#WASHINGTON The Biden administration criticised the use of edited footage of the elderly president that makes him look lost or distracted.

#HUNGARY The Hungarian government announced its new slogan ahead of its taking over the Presidency of the Council of the EU next month: ‘Make Europe Great Again.’

PARTING SHOT

NO COMMENT NECESSARY, just this photo that reemerged today.

Green Party TDs (at the time) Eamon Ryan with Ciaran Cuffe and Dan Boyle and then Party Leader Trevor Sargent chain themselves to trees in O'Connell Street in protest over them being cut down. 6/11/2002 Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland