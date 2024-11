NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A robin on a cold day at Lough Neagh Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

World leaders attending the G20 Summit pose for a group photo in Rio de Janeiro Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Ukraine launched US-made long-range strikes against Russian territory today after receiving permission from US President Joe Biden. Russian President Vladimir Putin updated the country’s nuclear doctrine in response.

#FRANCE: The daughter of the French man standing trial for enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily-sedated wife shouted at him in the courtroom that he would “die in lies”.

#LEBANON: Four UN peacekeepers were injured when a rocket hit a UNIFIL base in Lebanon today, according to a spokesperson from the force.

PARTING SHOT

PAUL MESCAL HAS admitted that meeting King Charles at a Gladiator II premiere in London last week wasn’t on his “list of priorities”.

Gladiator II was released in Irish and UK cinemas last Friday and will open to US cinemas this coming Friday.