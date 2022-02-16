#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

weather scenes 655 People walk in the rain through Trinity College Square in Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

rivne-ukraine-16th-feb-2022-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-2nd-r-listening-to-explanations-during-a-military-drill-outside-the-city-of-rivne-northern-ukraine-on-wednesday-on-february-16 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listening to explanations during a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine today. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States had seen no evidence of a significant Russian withdrawal of its military forces from Ukraine’s borders, despite Moscow’s claim.

#MURCIA: An Irish teacher was reportedly stabbed by a 13-year-old pupil at a school in Spain.

 #BRAZIL: At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit a town to the north of Rio de Janeiro earlier today, Brazilian officials have said.

#LITTLE BAY: Australian police said they had recovered human remains in the water after a horrific shark attack at a Sydney beach today.

PARTING SHOT

The National Lottery has announced that the Irish winner of the Euromillions jackpot worth over €31 million has come forward to claim their prize.

The jackpot, which was worth an eye-watering €30,928,078, was won by a person in the Mid-West before the draw on 11 February.

The ticketholder bought the winning ticket as a quick pick at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co Tipperary, and the National Lottery has said that arrangements are now being made for the ticketholder to claim their prize.

“We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

Jane Moore
