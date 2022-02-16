Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A nationwide Status Yellow wind warning remains in place as Storm Dudley passed over Ireland, while a new snow warning was issued for Friday.
- A major security operation is being planned in Tipperary as Prince Charles and Camilla are due to visit the county at the end of March.
- Public health officials reported 5,268 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, with an additional 4,613 positive antigen tests having been reported on the HSE website
- The coroner for the Stardust inquest has ruled that a verdict of unlawful killing cannot be excluded from the considerations of a future jury.
- A 59-year-old man was jailed for three-and-a-half years for claiming pensions for his dead mother and father for 33 years, defrauding the State of over €500,000.
- Allegations that someone hacked and sent a damaging message from Luke Ming Flanagan’s Twitter account will be heard by a Belgian criminal court, it has emerged.
- Social media site TikTok has removed several videos and blocked or suspended a number of users who were uploading violent content of brawls on Dublin streets.
- TDs and senators had to refund almost €6,000 in expenses claimed in 2018 and 2019 after an audit found they could not provide supporting evidence to justify such expenditure.
- A 17-year-old boy accused of a burglary at a pensioner’s home in Co Kildare was remanded in continuing custody.
- A review on the provision of accommodation for victims of domestic violence highlighted gaps in geographical coverage of refuges and inadequate safe accommodation to meet the country’s needs.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States had seen no evidence of a significant Russian withdrawal of its military forces from Ukraine’s borders, despite Moscow’s claim.
#MURCIA: An Irish teacher was reportedly stabbed by a 13-year-old pupil at a school in Spain.
#BRAZIL: At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit a town to the north of Rio de Janeiro earlier today, Brazilian officials have said.
#LITTLE BAY: Australian police said they had recovered human remains in the water after a horrific shark attack at a Sydney beach today.
PARTING SHOT
The National Lottery has announced that the Irish winner of the Euromillions jackpot worth over €31 million has come forward to claim their prize.
The jackpot, which was worth an eye-watering €30,928,078, was won by a person in the Mid-West before the draw on 11 February.
The ticketholder bought the winning ticket as a quick pick at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co Tipperary, and the National Lottery has said that arrangements are now being made for the ticketholder to claim their prize.
“We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30.9 million jackpot prize on Friday 11th February has contacted our prize claims team,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.
