Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#BIDEN A search by US law enforcement of President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house turned up no classified documents, the president’s lawyer has said.
#USA Hundreds of people have gathered in a Memphis church to bid farewell to Tyre Nichols, a black man who died after being brutally beaten by police.
#WESTMINSTER A UK Labour MP condemned for describing the Israeli government as “fascist” has apologised for her “intemperate” language.
#AFRICA Pope Francis has slammed “brutal atrocities, which bring shame upon all humanity” in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, after hearing testimony from victims of the conflict in the capital Kinshasa.
To mark St Brigid’s Day, Trinity College Dublin has installed four new sculptures in its Old Library to honour the scholarship of four trailblazing women.
The women represented are the scientist Rosalind Franklin, the folklorist, dramatist and theatre-founder Augusta Gregory, the mathematician Ada Lovelace and the pioneering women’s rights advocate Mary Wollstonecraft.
The new sculptures, the first to be commissioned in more than a century, will be displayed among the 40 marble sculpture-busts that line Trinity’s historic Long Room, which were hitherto all of men.
The current artworks represent men throughout history, from Homer and Shakespeare to Dean Jonathan Swift, Sir Rowan Hamilton and Wolfe Tone.
