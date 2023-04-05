Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#JERUSALEM Dozens of Palestinians were wounded by Israeli police inside Al-Aqsa mosque today, sparking a military exchange of rockets and air strikes in flaring violence as the Jewish Passover coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
#CLEO SMITH An Australian man who kidnapped a four-year-old girl in Western Australia in 2021 and held her captive for 18 days was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison today.
#SCOTLAND Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.
#TRUMP The former US President offered a full-throated defence of his conduct in his first public remarks since being charged over hush money payments to a porn star, blasting the criminal prosecution as “an insult to our country”.
Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan will star as a diplomat Barbie doll in the upcoming live-action film from director Greta Gerwig.
One Twitter user quipped that it was an incredible coincidence for Coughlan, who plays Clare in the beloved sitcom, to feature as a diplomat in the Barbie film at around the same time as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Conor Swindells will also appear in the film.
