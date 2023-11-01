Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is mural artwork by Shane Sutton on the walls of Temple Bar in Dublin today

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians arrive at Rafah, the border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt

#GAZA Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip’s largest refugee camp “could amount to war crimes”, the UN Human Rights Office said today.

#UKRAINE Russia shelled more than 100 settlements over the last 24 hours – more than in any single day so far this year, Ukraine said.

#STORM CIARÁN Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert today as a storm dubbed Ciarán threatens to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region.

#DE NIRO Actor Robert De Niro shouted “shame on you” as he gave evidence in a New York courtroom, directing the comments towards his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.

#WEWORK Office co-working company WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal.

#NEW YORK Donald Trump today lashed out at the judge presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, telling him ahead of testimony by his eldest son, Don Jr, to “leave my children alone.”

PARTING SHOT

Yui Mok / PA AI is Collins’ Word of the Year. Yui Mok / PA / PA

The abbreviation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been named the Collins Word of the Year 2023.

The dictionary said AI, which it said means the “modelling of human mental functions by computer programs”, has become the dominant conversation of 2023.

Text generator ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and there has been much debate about the use of the technology.

Other words on Collins list include “nepo baby”, which has become a popular phrase to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in industries similar to those of their parents, and “debanking” or depriving people of banking facilities.