Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A pedestrian walks past a homeless person's tent on a Dublin street. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

British nationals board a RAF aircraft at Kabul airport. Source: LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/PA

#AFGHANISTAN The Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan today, killing at at least three people as they quashed a rare public show of dissent.

#UK The world of comedy is leading the tributes to “one of the very best” following the death of Sean Lock aged 58.

#NEW ZEALAND New Zealanders must brace for additional Covid-19 cases from an outbreak that has plunged the previously virus-free country into a snap lockdown, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned today after nine more positive tests.

PARTING SHOT

This could be the next Love/Hate as RTÉ have announced a new gangland crime drama for their Autumn season.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It has been billed as a gritty original drama but some of the details sound vaguely similar to some recent events in real life.

The series focuses on the family of a boy who is killed – they embark on a gangland war with an international cartel. The Kinsella family, out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off.

There’s an impressive cast that includes Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciaran Hinds, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, Emmet J Scanlan and Yasmin Seky.