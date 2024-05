NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Swimmers emerging from the tide at the first stage of the 2024 Leinster Open Sea Series which took place today at Portmarnock, Dublin. Jon Lambert Jon Lambert

INTERNATIONAL

Dancers from the group Sapucaiu No Samba dance on stilts at the 26th Carnival of Cultures parade in Berlin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON The Tánaiste Micheal Martin has visited Irish peacekeeping troops based in the battle scarred South Lebanon and is due to meet Lebanese Government officials.

#IRAN A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suffered a “hard landing”, Iranian state media reported.

#SLOVAKIA Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s life is no longer in danger following an assassination attempt, Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak has said.

PARTING SHOT

Despite the approaching European elections throwing up a fresh crop of so-called ‘celebrity candidates’, most voters would prefer to vote for a candidate with political experience.

That’s according to a new The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll which found that 55% would be more likely to vote for someone with political experience, compared to 28% saying they want someone from a different field and 16% saying they were not sure.

Ireland has a history of electing well-known faces from outside the political fold to the European Parliament, with some of the major parties embracing the trend as a potential easy route to name recognition.

Have a look at our findings here.