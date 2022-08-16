Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Your roundup of what made the headlines.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 9:07 PM
23 minutes ago 1,116 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5842163

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

079 RDS Horse Show preparation Dublin Horse Show preparations are underway in the RDS today, as the event kicks off tomorrow. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Gardaí in Killarney have arrested a man in his 50s and launched a murder investigation into the death of a woman.  
  • A 26-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after an unprovoked homophobic assault on a Dublin Bus in the early hours of Sunday morning. 
  •  Plans by former US president Donald Trump to visit his family’s West Clare golf resort later this month have been scrapped.
  • Financial support will be  made available to people affected by flooding in Wexford, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has confirmed.
  • Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said that the HSE and the Department of Health should have one chief executive.
  • A report into practices at An Bord Pleanála should be made public, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said. 
  • The Department of Agriculture is to review the situation around the Puck Fair goat after receiving contacts to its Animal Welfare Helpline.
  • Israel Olatunde has become the first Irish athlete to book a spot in the final of the 100m at the European Championships in Munich. 
  • The Water Advisory Board (WAB) has raised concerns that 20 out of the 21 boil water notices in place at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were long-term – that is, exceeding 30 days.

International

siena-16-august-2022-palio-di-siena-postponed-to-tomorrow-due-to-a-violent-storm-the-edition-of-the-assumption-moved-to-tomorrow-at-7pm-due-to-the-rain-that-hit-piazza-del-campo Palio di Siena postponed to tomorrow due to a violent storm. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GIGGS Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has told a jury he has never been faithful in any of his romantic relationships but he has never assaulted a woman.

#PAXMAN Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years.

#AUSTRALIA Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today that his predecessor secretly seized control of five ministerial posts, labelling it an “unprecedented trashing of our democracy”. 

#OSCAR The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather who was heckled at the 1973 Academy Awards while explaining why an absent Marlon Brando could not accept his best actor Oscar for The Godfather.

#USA Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

PARTING SHOT

As the summer speeds towards back-to-school time and September creeps up on us there is always a welcome need for a burst of joy. 

Here is one of those moment when a wedding in Cobh’s St Colman’s Cathedral became a ferocious session of Irish trad music. 

From fiddles, to banjos, guitars, squeeze boxes and whistles it is all there. At the centre of it all is the happy couple Stephen and Abby O’Dea.

If the end of the ceremony was like this video portrays it is safe to say the afters were even better – comhghairdeas libh go léir. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie