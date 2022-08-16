Here's what happened today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Horse Show preparations are underway in the RDS today, as the event kicks off tomorrow. Source: Sasko Lazarov

International

Palio di Siena postponed to tomorrow due to a violent storm. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GIGGS Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has told a jury he has never been faithful in any of his romantic relationships but he has never assaulted a woman.

#PAXMAN Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years.

#AUSTRALIA Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today that his predecessor secretly seized control of five ministerial posts, labelling it an “unprecedented trashing of our democracy”.

Advertisement

#OSCAR The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather who was heckled at the 1973 Academy Awards while explaining why an absent Marlon Brando could not accept his best actor Oscar for The Godfather.

#USA Rudy Giuliani is a target of the criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by former US president Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

PARTING SHOT

As the summer speeds towards back-to-school time and September creeps up on us there is always a welcome need for a burst of joy.

Here is one of those moment when a wedding in Cobh’s St Colman’s Cathedral became a ferocious session of Irish trad music.

From fiddles, to banjos, guitars, squeeze boxes and whistles it is all there. At the centre of it all is the happy couple Stephen and Abby O’Dea.

If the end of the ceremony was like this video portrays it is safe to say the afters were even better – comhghairdeas libh go léir.