Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Fears have been raised of possible escalation by Russia ahead of Ukraine’s independence day tomorrow.
#LEBANON Another section of silos collapsed at Beirut Port two years after the devastating explosion that shook the city.
#LONDON A man accused of repeatedly stabbing Thomas O’Halloran in the neck, chest and abdomen faces a provisional trial next spring.
#LIVERPOOL A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.
#USA A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a US civil war by anti-government extremists.
PARTING SHOT
Finishing touches are being made ahead of the first launch of NASA’s moon rocket scheduled for next week.
It’s arguably the most ambitious such project at the moment – NASA has said the moon could well be a stepping stone to Mars.
First the rocket needs to prove it is capable and that is what they are doing now. In a poignant image on one of NASA’s twitter feed the potential astronauts to go to the moon did a fly by of the rocket today.
At approx. 9:00 a.m. EDT today, Aug. 23, 2022, our @NASA_Astronauts conducted a flyby to honor the launch of Artemis I and check out their potential future ride!— NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) August 23, 2022
Seen atop Launch Pad 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center are @NASA_SLS and @NASA_Orion on the mobile launcher. pic.twitter.com/lB4REV7UG4
