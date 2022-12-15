Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Private Seán Rooney Source: Defence Forces

Irish soldier Private Seán Rooney was killed in an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

was killed in an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. A 23-year-old man was found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly in 2018.

of the murder of Cameron Reilly in 2018. The HSE is on a “higher state of alert” ahead of Christmas as threats posed by Covid-19 in Ireland rise.

in Ireland rise. Met Éireann issued another Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice .

. Jonathan Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court that he did not know there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation”.

told the Special Criminal Court that he did not know there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation”. A report from the Economic and Social Research Institute has forecast inflation in 2023 to be almost as high as this year.

from the Economic and Social Research Institute has forecast inflation in 2023 to be almost as high as this year. The Dublin Film Critics Circle named An Cailín Ciúin as the Best Film of 2022.

of 2022. Gardaí have arrested 116 people for driving under the influence in the last seven days.

THE WORLD

Aerial view of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BOSNIA The EU granted Bosnia candidate status to begin the long process of joining the bloc.

#ECB The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5%.

#UK The British government announced that rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security in the UK will be eased from June 2024.

