Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

48 minutes ago 999 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sean rooney Private Seán Rooney Source: Defence Forces

  • Irish soldier Private Seán Rooney was killed in an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.
  • A 23-year-old man was found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly in 2018.
  • The HSE is on a “higher state of alert” ahead of Christmas as threats posed by Covid-19 in Ireland rise. 
  • Met Éireann issued another Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice.
  • Jonathan Dowdall told the Special Criminal Court that he did not know there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation”.
  • A report from the Economic and Social Research Institute has forecast inflation in 2023 to be almost as high as this year. 
  • The Dublin Film Critics Circle named An Cailín Ciúin as the Best Film of 2022.
  • Gardaí have arrested 116 people for driving under the influence in the last seven days.

THE WORLD

aerial-view-of-sarajevo-the-capital-of-bosnia-and-herzegovina-with-latin-bridge-miljacka-river-national-library-and-the-modern-city Aerial view of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BOSNIA The EU granted Bosnia candidate status to begin the long process of joining the bloc. 

#ECB The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5%. 

#UK The British government announced that rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security in the UK will be eased from June 2024. 

PARTING SHOT

The final episode of Redacted Lives, The Journal’s documentary podcast series about mother and baby homes, is out now.

Here’s where to find out how to listen.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie