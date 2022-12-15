Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
THE WORLD
#BOSNIA The EU granted Bosnia candidate status to begin the long process of joining the bloc.
#ECB The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5%.
#UK The British government announced that rules around taking liquids and laptops through airport security in the UK will be eased from June 2024.
PARTING SHOT
The final episode of Redacted Lives, The Journal’s documentary podcast series about mother and baby homes, is out now.
Here’s where to find out how to listen.
